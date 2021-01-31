Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. Sells 40,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Overstock.com stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

