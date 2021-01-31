JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) (LON:MATE) Shares Down 2.7%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) (LON:MATE)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.60 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86.60 ($1.13). Approximately 276,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 146,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.16).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) (LON:MATE)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

