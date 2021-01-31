Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (JUB.V) (CVE:JUB) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (JUB.V) (CVE:JUB) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 9,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (JUB.V) (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

