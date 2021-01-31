JustLiquidity Market Cap Tops $5.97 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for approximately $37.66 or 0.00114893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00134014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00276022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040164 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org.

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars.

