Kadena (KDA) Market Cap Reaches $10.85 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $146,823.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00132076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00266917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066623 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,278,243 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io.

Kadena Coin Trading

Kadena can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.