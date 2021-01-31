Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho cut Kajima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of KAJMY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. Kajima has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

Kajima Corporation engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural and engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

