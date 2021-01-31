Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $212.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $197.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.55.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $202.67 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.02 and its 200-day moving average is $187.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $2,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

