Kava.io Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $104.59 million and $58.57 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00006855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00195171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $799.50 or 0.02456366 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,701,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

