Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) (LON:KAV) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) (LON:KAV)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Approximately 1,355,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,501,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.57. The company has a market cap of £7.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94.

About Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) (LON:KAV)

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company primarily in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, zinc, cobalt, and other base metals. Its principal exploration asset is the Kalahari Suture Zone project that covers an area of 5,573 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the Ditau Project that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers; and the kalahari copper belt project located in Botswana.

