Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the December 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 190,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,908. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 244,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,015 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

