KCS Wealth Advisory Buys Shares of 3,570 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

