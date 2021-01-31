KCS Wealth Advisory Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,941,000 after buying an additional 706,017 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after buying an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

