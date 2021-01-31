KCS Wealth Advisory Has $367,000 Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.09% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after purchasing an additional 67,636 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $5,130,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 188.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,452.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of EXI stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $110.09.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

