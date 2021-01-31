Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $391.88

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $78.38 million and $23.55 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for $391.88 or 0.01174842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00132995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00270330 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038889 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

