Kennametal (KMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

