Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:KEN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Kenon has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 91.43% and a return on equity of 38.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kenon stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kenon were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

