Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €40.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €33.32 ($39.20).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €33.54 ($39.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 62.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12 month high of €35.28 ($41.51). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.20.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

