Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 483.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $4,280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 840,801 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

FCEL stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

