Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $741,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6,881.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $75.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

