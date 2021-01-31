Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,217 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 11,085.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $15,036,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $315.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.28. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cfra raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.59.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.