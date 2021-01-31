Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,572 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after buying an additional 436,158 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,597,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 287,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after buying an additional 204,673 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 305,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,227,000 after buying an additional 197,613 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 145,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

Shares of CHRW opened at $85.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.