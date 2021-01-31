Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 97.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 37.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,212,000 after buying an additional 134,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth about $8,314,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $108.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.