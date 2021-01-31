KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $123.46 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of -685.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

