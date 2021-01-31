KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results were aided by higher revenues and fall in provisions, partly offset by higher costs. The company's inorganic growth initiatives, efforts to improve fee income, and robust loans and deposit balances are expected to continue aiding growth in the quarters ahead. While pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates, persistently increasing expenses (mainly due to acquisitions and technological upgrades), and exposure to risky loan portfolios remain major near-term headwinds for KeyCorp, its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value.”

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.58.

KEY opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 126.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.