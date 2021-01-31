KeyCorp Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $300.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.53.

Shares of PYPL opened at $234.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

