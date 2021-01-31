Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Reduced by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.4% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $141.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.49. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.45.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

