Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.51. 12,814,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 5,783,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 305.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.