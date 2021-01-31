Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,845 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 126.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

