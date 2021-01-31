Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 398 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Pool by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Pool by 1,221.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $8.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.18. 301,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total transaction of $1,405,971.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,049 shares of company stock worth $15,842,567 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

