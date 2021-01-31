Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 427 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 28.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after buying an additional 50,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

ILMN stock traded down $11.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,126. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $453.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

