Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 829 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 360,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,791,000 after purchasing an additional 216,572 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $155.00. 5,007,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,059. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

