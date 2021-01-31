Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,522. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average is $126.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.