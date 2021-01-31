Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

Shares of SQ traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.96. 9,383,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,407,645. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.80, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock valued at $332,314,158. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

