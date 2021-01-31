Kingfisher Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 216.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $38.25. 1,972,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,394. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $43.48.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

