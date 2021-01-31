Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 278 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

BND stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $87.43. 6,088,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,792. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93.

