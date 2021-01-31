KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €89.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.25 ($82.65).

FRA KGX opened at €71.36 ($83.95) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €73.11 and a 200-day moving average of €71.63. KION GROUP AG has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

About KION GROUP AG (KGX.F)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

