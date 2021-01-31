Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE KNX opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after acquiring an additional 778,502 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after acquiring an additional 669,308 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 734.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 615,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 624,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 452,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

