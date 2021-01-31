Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

RDSMY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 160,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

