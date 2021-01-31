Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $41.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Koppers traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 210979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

KOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $701.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

