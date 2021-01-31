KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Trading Down 2%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.83 and last traded at $35.98. Approximately 2,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 33.40% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

