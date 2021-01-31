KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Trading Down 2%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) shares dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.83 and last traded at $35.98. Approximately 2,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 9.52% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

