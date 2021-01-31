KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Shares Down 2.4%

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.03. 465,202 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,492% from the average session volume of 29,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 39.20% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

