KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Shares Down 2.4%

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)’s share price were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 465,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,492% from the average daily volume of 29,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 39.20% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

