Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.6% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

FB stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average of $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.