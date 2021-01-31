Kryll Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $42,501.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00909511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.44 or 0.04502707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030433 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (KRL) is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

