K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s (KPLUY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KPLUY. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. AlphaValue raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

