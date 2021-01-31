Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.89. 91,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Kubota has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

