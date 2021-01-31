Kusama (KSM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $94.72 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Kusama has a total market cap of $864.39 million and approximately $94.72 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can now be bought for $102.05 or 0.00301804 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00131859 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00266354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066489 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.