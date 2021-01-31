L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.60-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.24 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.60-13.00 EPS.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $171.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a positive rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.06.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

