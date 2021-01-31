Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Sells 33,317,145 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 379,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 340,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

